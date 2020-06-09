8-year-old girl reported missing in Brockton has been found safe, police say

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An 8-year-old girl who went missing after leaving her Brockton home by herself on Monday night has been found safe, state police said.

Officers responding to a report of a missing child around 8 p.m. on Ames Street met with a woman who said her and her daughter, identified as Grace Adorno, got into a verbal dispute and that a half-hour later, she noticed Adorno was gone, according to Brockton Police Chief Emanuel Gomes.

A home surveillance camera in the area captured Grace walking westbound on Ames Street, Gomes added.

Members of the Brockton Police Department, state police and the FBI conducted an extensive search of the area for Grace, which continued into Tuesday.

“The concern with all missing children is as time passes, our concern grows,” Gomes said, “that’s why we’re trying to deploy all of our assets to mitigate that.”

State police announced around 12:15 p.m. that Grace had been found unharmed.

No additional information has been released.

