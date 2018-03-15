8-year-old hockey player gives team emotional end-of-season speech

CUMBERLAND, RI (WHDH) — An 8-year-old from Cumberland, Rhode Island gave his hockey team an emotional end-of-season speech.

The boy was crying when he said to his teammates, as well as his father and head coach, “I love you. And I just wanna say I love every single one of you like brothers.”

The team is part of the Woonsocket North Stars, which will be dissolving into several other teams next season. Although the team won their game, they were still eliminated from the playoffs. The boy said he was emotional while speaking to his team because it was the last time they would all play together.

The boy said he hopes to play in the NHL one day.

