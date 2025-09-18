MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An 8-year-old girl was hit by a pickup truck at an intersection in Milford Thursday afternoon, according to Milford police.

This happened at the intersection of Congress Street, Spruce Street, and West Spruce street.

Police said the driver stayed on scene as people rushed to help the girl.

“It was sad. I mean her dad started crying, her little brother was. That’s like really traumatic,” said a 14-year-old boy who was in a nearby park at the time of the crash.

The boy said the truck was making a left turn at the intersection as the family was crossing the street.

“The dad and the boy got out of the way and he just rammed into her and she just went under the car. It was bad,” the boy recalled. “Her dad pulled her out from under the vehicle and put her on the sidewalk. And then I think a bypasser, I think she was a nurse, they started treating her and the lady over there got her ice.”

7NEWS sources say the girl was taken to UMass Worcester.

Milford Public Schools said the girl, a student at Woodland Elementary School, was seriously hurt.

The truck was towed from the scene; police have not yet said what happened to the driver.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

