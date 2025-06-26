CLINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An 8-year-old boy has died after being pulled from the water in Clinton on Wednesday, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a boy in the water off Lakeside Avenue found the boy unresponsive, according to police.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The incident is being investigated by the Clinton Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)