NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An 8-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after she was pulled from a burning building in New Bedford Tuesday, according to the New Bedford Fire Department.

The New Bedford Fire Department said workers who were doing renovations on the first floor called them to the three-story building on Rivet Street shortly after 5 p.m. when they heard the fire alarm going off. The workers reportedly tried to make it to the apartments upstairs, but the flames were already too strong.

Firefighters eventually managed to pull an 8-year-old girl out of the building, and she was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital with serious injuries. Everyone else inside the building has been accounted for.

“This fire spread extremely quickly,” said New Bedford Fire Chief Brian Medeiros. “This is another old building, common housing stock in the city of New Bedford, ballon frame construction. It gets into the walls, it gets into the ceiling spaces, and it just travels. It’s hard for our guys to get ahead of those things.”

The roof of the building also collapsed in two different places, Medeiros said.

Crews were still working to put out any hotspots Tuesday night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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