BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - An 8-year-old boy is suffering from serious injuries after police say he swerved off the sidewalk and into the path on an oncoming box truck Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews arriving to the scene on Scotland Boulevard around 11:35 a.m. began treating the boy for his injuries and then prepared him to be airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital, according to a release issued by Bridgewater police.

His condition is not known at this time.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the child left the side of the road and rode into the path of the moving truck that was traveling south on Scotland Boulevard, according to the release.

The child was with a relative at the time.

The 27-year-old Roslindale man who was behind the wheel of the truck stayed at the scene and was cooperative with police.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)