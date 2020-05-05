BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - An 8-year-old boy is hospitalized with serious injuries after police say he swerved off the sidewalk and into the path on an oncoming FedEx truck in Bridgewater on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to Scotland Boulevard around 11:35 a.m. treated the boy for his injuries and then prepared him to be airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital, according to a release issued by Bridgewater police.

His condition is not known at this time.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the child left the side of the road and rode into the path of the moving truck that was traveling south on Scotland Boulevard.

The child was with a relative at the time.

The 27-year-old Roslindale man who was behind the wheel of the truck stayed at the scene and was cooperative with police.

“It was kind of concerning. I mean you see a bike, you see a helmet laying on the ground and come out its a kid – very concerning,” Ron Howell who witnesses the aftermath of the crash said.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)