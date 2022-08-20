YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An eight-year-old boy is recovering after he was seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver in Yarmouth, according to police.

Officials said 911 calls for the crash first came in around 9:40 a.m. Saturday, when witnesses told the department a vehicle had hit a child and did not stop.

First responders soon found the boy near Abells Road, after he was hit while riding his scooter with two siblings and his grandmother nearby.

Two bystanders were giving first aid by the time officers arrived and assisted. The victim was then taken to Cape Cod Hospital before being flown to Boston via Med Flight for further treatment.

Witnesses described the alleged vehicle behind the crash as being a grey, possibly Mercedes Benz SUV. Authorities believe it continued southbound on Higgins Crowell Road, heading toward Route 28 after the crash.

According to police, the vehicle likely has damage to the passenger side of its front and is possibly missing part of its front light lens cover.

Yarmouth Police ask that anyone with information on the crash call the department at 508-775-0445, extension 0.

