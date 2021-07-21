BOSTON (WHDH) - Eighty fully vaccinated Massachusetts residents have died from COVID-19 and the number of breakthrough cases reported across the state has surpassed 5,000, new public health data shows.

As of July 17, 716 more fully vaccinated residents had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of breakthrough cases statewide to 5,166, numbers released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health indicate. There were 4,450 breakthrough cases reported last week.

Fifty-seven fully vaccinated residents were hospitalized and later died from the virus, while 23 others who were vaccinated died without going to the hospital.

A total of 272 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized after becoming infected.

On Monday, health officials reported 717 new COVID-19 cases. The new positive cases include infections that were reported on Saturday and Sunday. Another 366 cases were reported on Tuesday as the state continues to seen an uptick in its daily case counts.

The seven-day positivity rate has also ticked up to 1.18 percent.

A large chunk of new confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 59.

Boston health officials on Tuesday urged recent visitors to Provincetown to self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19 after a cluster of cases was linked to the popular Cape Cod tourist town.

More than 4,300,000 Bay Staters have been fully vaccinated since the shots became available.

People who are unvaccinated are urged to continue to wear masks, especially indoors, and those who are feeling ill should get tested for COVID-19.

Cases have been climbing across the country, mainly due to the highly contagious Delta variant spreading among unvaccinated Americans.

