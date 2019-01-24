80 mph wind gusts recorded in Massachusetts

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Wind gusts of more than 80 mph were recorded in Massachusetts on Thursday as a storm system packing downpours and the potential for flash flooding pushed through the region.

Widespread damage was reported in several communities, including a car that was crushed by a tree in Newton and traffic lights that were blown to the ground in Hopkinton.

High wind warnings and advisories are in effect across Eastern and Southeastern Massachusetts.

“Toto, I don’t think we’re in Boston anymore,” Meteorologist Josh Wurster said in Tweet.

More than 10,000 people are without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Here’s a look at some peak wind gusts recorded in the area:

Blue Hill Observatory: 83 mph

Duxbury: 71 mph

Weymouth: 68 mph

Woods Hole: 58 mph

Eastham: 55 mph

Manomet: 55 mph

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

Blue Hill Observatory clocking an 83 mph wind gust, setting the record for highest wind gust recorded on 1/24. pic.twitter.com/xneJmXhhaa — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) January 24, 2019

