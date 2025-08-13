LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - 17-year-old Jose Tineo and his father returned to the scene of Tuesday night’s massive fire on Lowell Street in Lawrence.

The fire ripped through five buildings, including a restaurant, and left 80 people displaced.

Hampered by hydrants that in some cases weren’t working and a city simmering amid a heatwave, upwards of 100 firefighters between two states responded to the five alarm fire.

One resident was forced to jump from the second floor to escape the thick smoke and fast moving flames. They’re currently being treated at the hospital.

Several firefighters battled the blaze and heat exhaustion.

By Wednesday morning, firefighters were still chasing hotspots as investigators turned their attention to the cause of the fire.

For Jose and his family, they’re wondering where to go from here.

For the fire chief, it’s a sigh of relief that everyone inside, made it outside.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)