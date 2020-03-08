80-year-old charged in connection with Arlington pedestrian hit-and-run

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have located a suspect wanted in connection with a hit and run in Arlington on Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Magnolia Street around 10:15 p.m. found a pedestrian, identified as a 48-year-old Baldwinville man, laying in the roadway in need of medical attention, according to police.

He was taken to an area hospital with serious, life-threatening injures but is now in stable condition.

An 80-year-old Cambridge man has been ticketed for leaving the scene of a crash with injuries and will be arraigned in Cambridge District Court.

