DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An 80-year-old Dartmouth man died Friday afternoon after getting trapped underneath a Mustang skid street on his property.

A woman called 911 to report that her husband, identified as Leslie Dewars, was unresponsive under the machine, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The skid steer was moved off Dewars and he was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:40 p.m., the DA’s office said.

It appeared that Dewar was making repairs to the machine when the apparatus slid off a small piece of wood, which was placed under the right front block, and came to a rest on top of Dewar, the DA’s office added.

No foul play is suspected.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)