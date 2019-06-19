CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities arrested an 80-year-old man accused of voting in Massachusetts and New Hampshire during the November 2016 general election.

Charles Eugene Cartier, Jr., of Madison, N.H., was taken in to custody Wednesday on one count of voting in more than one state prohibited.

Cartier knowingly cast a New Hampshire ballot in Madison after having already cast a ballot in the same election year in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young announced.

He is expected to be arraigned in Carroll County Superior Court on July 11.

