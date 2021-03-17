80-year-old man facing charges after search of Worcester home yields stash of fentanyl

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An 80-year-old man is facing criminal charges after a search of his Worcester home yielded a stash of fentanyl, police said.

Richard Peters was arrested Tuesday on charges including possession of a Class A substance with intent to distribute — second or subsequent offense, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Officers executing a search warrant at Peters’ Webster Street home found him to be in possession of 10 bags of fentanyl, in addition to “many more” bags that were scattered around the residence, police said.

Drug packaging materials were also reportedly seized.

It’s not clear when Peters will be called to court.

