REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - An 80-year-old man died Monday after a fire broke out in a building in Revere, officials said.

The fire happened on Patriot Parkway near 5:45 a.m. In a joint statement, Revere Fire Chief Christopher Bright, Police Chief David Callahan, State Fire Marshal Jon Davine, and Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said firefighters responded and found heavy smoke at the building.

Officials said people on scene told firefighters the 80-year-old man, who had limited mobility, was still in the home’s basement.

Though firefighters rescued the man and began life saving efforts, he was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

“On behalf of the Revere Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to this man’s family and loved ones,” Bright said. “This was a tragic event for them and our community.”

Though the cause of the fire remained under investigation, officials said the fire was not considered suspicious as of Monday afternoon.

