80-year-old OH man is a top contender to win America’s Favorite Crossing Guard

(WHDH) — An 80-year-old man from Euclid, Ohio is currently a top contender to win the title of America’s Favorite Crossing Guard.

Community members are rallying for “Mr. Frank” and his puppets to win the title.

Frank Macuga has been a crossing guard for the last 14-years, six of which he has spent at Bluestone Elementary in Euclid. Before that, Macuga was a teacher for more than four decades.

Not only does Macuga have a personality kids love, he also has a truck load of donated puppets that he uses to entertain the children. He says he loves making the kids smile and laugh.

“To me, that’s worth getting up in the morning, you know, it makes your day.”

So far, Macuga is winning the contest. Online voting will continue until the end of the month.

