WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An 80-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries after getting hit by a car in Worcester on Sunday.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian crash in the area of 475 Shrewsbury St. just before 11 a.m. found an 80-year-old Worcester man suffering from serious injuries to his head and back, according to Worcester police.

He was taken to a local hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

A preliminary investigation reveals that a 2004 Chevrolet Impala driven by a 76-year-old Worcester man was exiting a McDonald’s parking lot on Shrewsbury Street when the pedestrian, who had been walking on the sidewalk, proceeded across the exit of the McDonald’s and was hit, police said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

