(WHDH) — Two jumbo jackpots are up for grabs this week, with a combined winnings of $800 million.

Mega Millions is up to $345 million with a drawing scheduled for Friday night.

The top Powerball prize is at $455 million with a drawing on Saturday.

The reality is that the odds of winning are stacked against you.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions is one in 302.6 million.

Powerball is slightly better with odds of winning at one in 292 million.

