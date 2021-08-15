FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - After last year’s at-home version, the Falmouth Road Race returned to the streets Sunday, with 8,000 runners hitting the 7-mile seaside course.

Canadian Ben Flanagan won the race, and Olympic marathon bronze medalist Molly Seidel served as the starter before moving to the back of the pack — for every runner she passed, race officials donated a dollar to Tommy’s Place, a vacation home for kids fighting cancer. Seidel ultimately passed 4,761 runners and organizers doubled their donation, hitting nearly $9,500.

“I felt bad because we were trying to push through people out of the way, but everyone was really excited when we were coming past,” Seidel said. “I was thinking about something fun to do with my friends after the Olympics, this was like top of the list.”

