81 Mass. communities considered high-risk for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list Thursday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

In an attempt to guide schools and businesses through the state’s phased reopening plan, the colors were previously based on an area’s average virus rate out of 100,000 people.

However, many communities across the Bay State do not reach the 100,000 resident threshold. This prompted health officials to revamp the color-coding system last week based on population size and positivity rate.

The statewide average daily case rate is in the yellow zone this week at 34.9 per 100,000 residents with 34,070 new cases reported in the last 14 days.

Eighty-one cities and towns now fall in the Department of Public Health’s highest-risk category for COVID-19 transmission under the state’s new guidelines. Up from the 62 that were reported last week.

The high-risk communities include:

Attleboro

Barnstable

Bellingham

Berkley

Blackstone

Boxford

Brockton

Chelmsford

Chelsea

Chicopee

Clinton

Dartmouth

Dighton

Douglas

Dracut

East Longmeadow

Edgartown

Everett

Fairhaven

Fall River

Fitchburg

Framingham

Freetown

Gardner

Georgetown

Hampden

Haverhill

Holyoke

Hopedale

Lancaster

Lawrence

Leicester

Lenox

Leominster

Littleton

Lowell

Ludlow

Lunenberg

Lynn

Malden

Marion

Mendon

Merrimac

Methuen

Middleton

Milford

Millbury

Monson

New Bedford

Norfolk

Oak Bluffs

Paxton

Peabody

Rehoboth

Revere

Rutland

Salisbury

Saugus

Seekonk

Shirley

Somerset

Southbridge

Southwick

Springfield

Sterling

Sutton

Swansea

Taunton

Templeton

Tisbury

Tyngsboro

Upton

Uxbridge

West Boylston

West Bridgewater

West Springfield

Westminster

Westport

Whitman

Winchendon

Woburn

Abington, Acushnet, Nantucket, Northbridge, Rockland and Townsend have all been downgraded out of the red zone.

The Department of Public Health has begun releasing information on the number of cases and contacts associated with clusters of infection in certain settings including households, organized sports, retail settings and social gatherings.

The average age of COVID-19 patients is 39-years old according to the report with the 20 to 29-year-old age range reporting the highest amount of cases.

Since last week, 699 more college students have tested positive bringing the total number of cases associated with higher education to 3,982.

Below is a full town-by-town breakdown where data for all 351 communities is included.

The report states that 115,755 people have completed their quarantine to date and 10,987 are still undergoing theirs.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)