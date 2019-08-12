YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was hospitalized after an 81-year-old driver allegedly hit his Harley Davidson in Yarmouthport on Saturday.

Emergency crews responding to the area of Route 6A and Strawberry Lane just before noon learned that Walter Mitchell, of Yarmouthport, failed to stop his 2019 Cadillac at a stop sign before he struck a 2013 Harley Davidson, sending the 51-year-old motorcyclist from Plymouth over the top of the sedan, police said.

The motorcyclist was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, where police say he is expected to fully recover.

His wife, who was a passenger, was uninjured.

Mitchell was charged with failure to stop and operating to endanger.

His license was requested to be immediately suspended, according to police.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

