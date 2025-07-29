GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A Reading man is now facing charges in a deadly wrong way crash in Gloucester from June.

Laurence Hayes, 81, pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday to several charges including motor vehicle homicide.

Prosecutors say Hayes was driving the wrong way on 128 when he crashed into a car with four teenagers inside.

Christopher Dailey, 18, died days after the crash.

Dailey had just graduated from Gloucester High School where he was a hockey captain and a member of the National Honor Society.

Two other teens were hurt in the crash.