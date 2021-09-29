LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after an 81-year-old pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a pickup truck in Lynn on Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to the area of Lynn Shore Drive and Wave Street around 6:15 a.m. learned that the male pedestrian had been hit by a 2018 GMC Sierra, according to Lynn police.

The victim was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the GMC, identified as a 61-year-old Marblehead man, stayed at the scene, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)