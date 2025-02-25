UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to North Main Street in Uxbridge for a pedestrian crash around 5:52 p.m. Monday.

Police say the pedestrian involved, an 81-year-old man, was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Police say the driver involved stayed on the scene.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)