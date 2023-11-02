MARLBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - An 82-year-old Marlborough, New Hampshire man was arrested Wednesday after police said a gun he was handling went off, sending a shot through an apartment wall and into a neighboring apartment.

Marlborough police in a statement said the shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. on Frost Street in town.

Police said several people were in the adjoining apartment, including four young children and several adults. No one was hurt. But police said the bullet ended up lodged in a television set.

Marlborough police shared photos of some of the damage, showing the damaged TV and a wall with a hole in it.

The man who was handling the gun has been charged with one felony count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and has been cooperating with investigators, according to police.

“[T]here is no reason to believe that there is any ongoing threat to the public,” police said.

Police said the man was released on personal recognizance and is due in court at a later date.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call officials at 603-876-3311.

