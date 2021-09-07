LOCKHART, Texas (WHDH) — An 82-year-old woman allegedly shot her husband to death in Caldwell County, Texas earlier this month.

Officers responding to a report of a deceased man in a home on Boulder Lane around 8:20 a.m. last Wednesday found 82-year-old Lothar Storch had died after being fatally shot multiple times, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

His wife, Dena Katharine Harris Storch, voluntarily confessed Saturday to killing her husband, the sheriff’s office said.

She was arrested on a murder charge.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)