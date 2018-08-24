HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An 83-year-old man accused of exposing himself in his car near a youth athletic field was released on bail under the conditions that he stays away from all public parks and schools.

David Hurley of Hingham appeared in court Thursday to face the charges of open and gross lewdness, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace. A judge ordered him released on $5,000 surety.

Officers responding to a call of a man exposing himself in the parking lot of the Lynch Athletic Field on Beal Street found Hurley sitting in his car with the driver’s door open and his pants on the passenger’s seat, police said. He was allegedly naked from the waist down as children and adults biked in the parking lot on the way to Bare Cove Park.

Along with staying away from public parks and schools, Hurley must also have no unsupervised contact with any children under the age of 18.

His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 18.

