83-year-old Westboro man charged in wife’s death

WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An 83-year-old Westboro man was arraigned at the hospital Friday on charges stemming from the death of his wife last weekend, authorities announced.

Abdal Rindani was arraigned on attempted murder and strangulation charges from his hospital room at UMass Memorial Medical Center, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.

Officers responding to Park Village Apartments on East Main Street on Saturday, March 6 and found 76-year-old Saharbanoo Rindani dead.

Rindani has been ordered held on $50,000 cash bail and will undergo a competency evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital. He is due back in court April 20.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has performed an autopsy, but has not yet determined a cause and manner of death.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)