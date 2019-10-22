PHOENIX (WHDH) — A former United States Army nurse challenged a Transportation Security Administration agent to push-ups before she boarded her Honor Flight.

Lt. Colonel Maggie DeSanti, sporting her uniform with a full leg brace underneath, completed 10 push-ups with the TSA agent on the floor of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport last week.

The 84-year-old woman, who treated wounded soldiers during the Vietnam War, was taking a free trip to Washington, D.C. thanks to Honor Flight Arizona, which flies veterans to the capital city to visit the memorials there.

