84-year-old Natick grandmother marches to the beat of her own drum

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - After months of practice, an 84-year-old grandmother says she is finally getting to live out a musical dream that was decades in the making.

Elaine Silver is a mother, a grandmother, and soon to be a great-grandmother and last year, she decided she had waited long enough to be a star drummer — so she scheduled a lesson with a friend.

“I said, ‘You know what? There is a School of Rock in Natick. Why don’t we get in touch with them and sign up for drum lessons?” Silver said. “And she said, ‘Oh, I think that sounds like a great idea.'”

The friend decided not to stick with it. but Silver did –and she started channeling her favorite musicians.

“I have always loved The Carpenters. Karen Carpenter, growing up I was in awe of her and her music and her singing and her playing of the drums,” she said.

Silver is a multitalented artist. Her home is filled with original works of art, she writes poetry and enjoys baking.

But, she says this new hobby gives her a special sense of joy.

“I think it is great for your mind and your coordination,” she said.

When asked why it took her over eight decades to pursue her passion, Silver said that life just got in the way.

“I was busy with life. Your children, your grandchildren, your parents, and everything,” she said. “It was always on the back burner.”

Now, she hopes that her story will show other people that it is never too late to learn something you love.

“Never give up,” she said. “Always follow your dreams because age really is just a number and if you have the opportunity, we only go this way once. Do it. Try it.”

