EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Easton say a man who suffered traumatic injuries when he was struck by a car Sunday night has died.

Easton Police Chief Keith Boone said the victim, identified as 84-year-old Michael Ginsberg, was treated by officers after they discovered him lying in the roadway on Foundry Street soon after 6:45 p.m., after the department received a 911 call about the crash.

The Easton resident was later taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton where he succumbed to his injuries, according to the police chief.

In a statement, Boone said a preliminary investigation found the 84 year old appeared to be trying to cross Foundry Street/Route 106 in front of La Familia restaurant when he was struck. Police believe his home was a short distance away from the scene.

Boone said the 24-year-old driver of the sedan that allegedly struck Ginsberg remained on scene after the crash and was interviewed by investigators.

“At this time no charges have been filed against the operator and the investigation remains ongoing by the Massachusetts State Police and Easton Detectives,” the police chief said.

