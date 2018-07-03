WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A train crashed into a car in Waltham Monday night, sending the 84-year-old driver to the hospital.

The Fitchburg Line train collided into the car which made a left turn onto the track on Elm Street around 11:43 p.m., a spokesman for the MBTA said. The train then pushed the car onto Moody Street.

The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital.

The train did not sustain any damages and no one on board got hurt.

