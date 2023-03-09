ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The 85-year-old Maynard woman accused in a hit-and-run that injured a teen in Acton last year allegedly bought alcohol before getting behind the wheel, according to prosecutors.

In court, the prosecution said there was plenty of evidence showing it was Joan Hurley who drove the car that hit 13-year-old Cesar Soto on Great Road last November.

A plea of “not guilty” was entered on her behalf Thursday as prosecutors laid out the case against her, detailing how Hurley had visited a café she frequents the day of the crash. Café employees told police Hurley usually leaves before it gets too dark.

Also brought up in court was a receipt with Hurley’s name on it that showed she bought shots of alcohol before getting behind the wheel.

Hurley is facing charges that include leaving the scene of personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and a crosswalk violation.

In court, Hurley’s attorney accepted the conditions of not driving without a valid license and not contacting the victim.

Hurley is expected back in court in May.

“We would just like to thank the Acton Police Department for the thoroughness oft heir investigation,” said the Soto family’s attorney, Paul Tetcel.

Soto spent several weeks in the hospital before finally returning home in mid-December. He was not in court Thursday, but his family says he is still recovering.

