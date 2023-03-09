ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The 85-year-old Maynard woman accused in connection with a a hit-and-run that injured a teen in Acton earlier this year is set to face a judge Thursday.

Police say the woman hit 13-year-old Cesar Soto on Great Road last November and then left the scene.

Investigators used surveillance video from nearby businesses to identify the car they believe was involved and track it down.

Soto was rushed to a trauma center and spent several weeks in the hospital before finally returning home in mid-December.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)