86-year-old man accused of holding up bank at gunpoint

(WHDH) — An 86-year-old man is facing criminal charges after police say he held up a South Carolina bank at gunpoint on Monday morning.

Officers responding to a bank on South Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville around 9:30 a.m. learned a masked man had entered the building, flashed a firearm, and demanded money, according to the Greenville Police Department.

The suspect, later identified as Gilbert Paul Ware, fled the bank before officers arrived but he didn’t get far, police said.

Ware was pulled over a short distance from the bank and taken into custody.

He is facing a charge of bank robbery. More charges are expected to be filed.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)