PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly man was hospitalized following a two-car crash in Peabody on Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a two-car crash on Lynn Street around 8:45 a.m. found one of the involved vehicles had come to rest against a house following the collision, according to Peabody police.

The car’s sole occupant, an 86-year-old man, was transported to North Shore Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.

The driver of the second car, a 35-year-old Danvers man, suffered minor injuries but refused to be transported, police said.

His passengers, a woman and three children, were uninjured.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information has been released.

