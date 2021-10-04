FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An 86-year-old Taunton man who allegedly killed his wife over the summer is expected to face a judge on Monday, authorities said.

Edmund Silveira formally waived rendition in Rhode Island and will be arraigned in Fall River Superior Court on a charge of murder, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Bay Street in Taunton on the evening of Aug. 29 found 71-year-old Dianne Silveira wounded in the driveaway.

Dianne was rushed to Morton Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

A SWAT team later found Edmund unconscious in his home with several puncture injuries to his wrist and neck, which authorities say appeared to be self-inflicted knife wounds.

He was treated at a Rhode Island hospital and later detained in the Ocean State.

An investigation remains ongoing.

