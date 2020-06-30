MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - An 86-year-old woman who went missing from Maynard has been found and will soon be reunited with her family, police said.

An officer encountered the woman, Betty Thorndike, around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday after she asked for directions to a place in Plymouth, officials said.

When the officer checked the address in Plymouth later that day they learned that she had not arrived.

An investigation determined that Thorndike recently moved to Maynard from Plymouth and suffers from memory impairment. Officers issued a silver alert on Saturday in an effort to locate her safely.

Thorndike was spotted leaving a gas station in Staten Island, New York around 3 a.m. Monday, surveillance images released by the New York Police Department indicated.

She was reported found on Tuesday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)