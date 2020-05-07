8,600 gallons of milk to be handed out to families in need in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dairy Farmers of America are donating 8,600 gallons of milk to families in need during a drive-up event in Boston on Thursday morning.

Participants can get up to two gallons of milk during the Farmers Feeding Families event by visiting Boston College High School beginning at 9 a.m.

Those arriving in cars can line up along Morrissey Boulevard with their trunks open, where volunteers will put the jugs of milk in.

People who show up on foot must wear a face covering and adhere to the six-foot social distancing guidelines.

Dairy farmers are donating their milk due to a surplus of product caused by the coronavirus pandemic leading to a drop in demand.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)