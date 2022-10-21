WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A class of nearly 400 new State Troopers have joined the force.

Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Attorney General Maura Healey were among those in attendance at the Worcester ceremony.

“With my deepest gratitude and appreciation to you, to your friends and families, I hope you have a spectacular career serving those of us here in the Commonwealth,” Baker said.

The group will now begin their careers with the Massachusetts State Police.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)