88-year-old man struck by car while crossing highway on Cape Cod

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An 88-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a car while crossing a Cape Cod highway on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Route 151 and Route 28A in Falmouth around 5 p.m. found the elderly man in a crosswalk suffering from serious injuries, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

The victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital before being transported to a Boston hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

The driver who struck the man remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators.

Police cited the driver for committing a crosswalk violation.

