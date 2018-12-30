88-year-old woman struck by car in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A person struck and killed while trying to cross a busy road in East Providence has been identified as an 88-year-old woman originally from Brazil.

Authorities say Maria DeBrito was hit by a pickup truck on Friday on Taunton Ave.

DeBrito’s daughter, Maria Cristina Stephens, tells that DeBrito liked East Providence and Rhode Island because she could walk around the area and be independent.

Stephens says her mother also enjoyed staying active by working out at a nearby gym.

Police say the driver remained on the scene and they don’t expect to press charges. East Providence Police Lt. Andy Benoit tells The Providence Journal it was an “unfortunate accident.”

