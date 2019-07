HINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — An 89-year-old woman is being recognized for her upstanding character after she found a $20 bill on the ground and turned it in to the Hingham Police Department.

Police say the woman was out on a walk when she stopped to pick up trash and found the money.

“It’s so much more than a $20 bill. A nice positive story,” the department said in a Facebook post. “She called the police station to turn it in. She said if we couldn’t find the rightful owner, we could just donate it.”