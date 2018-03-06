MOLINE, IL (WHDH) — A wish came true for an 89-year-old woman who got the chance to ride a Zamboni during a hockey game.

For 25 years, June Rowel worked various jobs inside the Tax Slayer Center Sports Arena, while her late husband used to drive the Zamboni machine in-between periods at Quad City Mallards games.

Rowel said that she always wanted to ride one herself, a dream that came true Sunday.

“I said ‘June do you really want to take that Zamboni ride? I can make it happen,’ and she just looked at me like, you’re kidding. She just beamed every time we talked about it; she’d get this grin on her face it was contagious,” said Joan Davis, a certified occupational therapist.

The only downside of the day was that the Mallards lost the game.

