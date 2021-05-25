8K in-person runners to take part in Falmouth Road Race this summer

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The 49th annual ASICS Falmouth Road Race will host 8,000 in-person runners for its upcoming race this summer.

The runners will gather on Sunday, Aug. 15, to take part in one of America’s premier running events of the summer season, race organizers announced Tuesday.

“On the heels of Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement lifting all coronavirus restrictions in Massachusetts effective May 29, and after close consultation with the Town of Falmouth, public safety officials, our medical team, and our partners, we are excited to announce a field of 8,000 in-person runners,” said Scott Ghelfi, president of the Falmouth Road Race, Inc. Board of Directors. “We are excited to welcome athletes back to Falmouth for this summer tradition and we look forward to welcoming a full field for our 50th running next August.”

Those who registered during the initial registration window and selected, “If given the chance, I would like to run in Falmouth” will be guaranteed a place within the limited in-person field. Runners who have not yet registered but are looking to secure a guaranteed in-person spot in this year’s event can do so by registering to run on behalf of a charity.

For more information, or to register, visit www.falmouthroadrace.com.

