HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - An eighth grade robotics team from Hollis, New Hampshire recently put their skills to the test at a state competition.

The Stingers competed against other teams by building a robot using a kit that was provided by a nonprofit aimed at getting kids into robotics and STEM fields.

Despite competing against older kids, the Stingers and their allies advanced to the final round.

They’re hoping to advance even farther next year and make it to an international championship, where they’ll compete against robotics teams from around the world.

