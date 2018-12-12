8th state trooper arrested, 2 more agree to plead guilty in ongoing overtime abuse scandal

BOSTON (WHDH) - An eighth Massachusetts State Police trooper was arrested Wednesday and two other previously charged retired troopers agreed to plead guilty in connection with the ongoing investigation of overtime abuse within the department, United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling announced.

Heath McAuliffe, 40, of Hopkinton, was arrested and charged in a criminal complaint with embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds. McAuliffe is slated to appear in federal court in Boston on Wednesday.

McAuliffe, who was assigned to Troop E, which was responsible for enforcing criminal and traffic regulations along the Massachusetts Turnpike, allegedly received overtime pay for hours that he either did not actually work at all or shifts in which he departed early.

Between Aug. 1, 2015, and Aug. 31, 2016, McAuliffe was paid $9,825 for overtime hours that he did not work, according to court documents.

In addition, troopers David Wilson, 58, of Charlton, and Daren DeJong, 57, of Uxbridge, both agreed to plead guilty pursuant to plea agreements. A date for their plea hearings has not yet been scheduled.

Wilson and DeJong were arrested and charged on June 27, 2018, and July 25, 2018, respectively, with embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds.

Wilson has agreed to plead guilty to having been paid $12,450 for overtime hours that he did not work and DeJong has agreed to plead guilty to having been paid $14,062.

Seven troopers in total have pleaded guilty or have agreed to do so. More than 40 troopers are being investigated.

Troop E has since been disbanded.

