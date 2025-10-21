DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have released 9-1-1 calls that came in after a deadly plane crash in Dartmouth last week.

One of the calls came in from a paramedic who was on his way home from work.

“The thing exploded all across the highway,” the caller said. “I’m a paramedic, I’m just getting out. Just, I was coming home from work, yeah, just, the thing is in pieces. The thing is completely gone in pieces across the highway.”

“There’s jet fuel all over the place,” the caller continued.

“So, there is some leaking jet fuel?” the dispatcher asked.

“Oh, oh yeah, there’s no way we can get into the cockpit,” the caller said.

After coming to a stop, that man got out of his car to see if he could help. The thick, black smoke and flames made it impossible to get close.

Another nearby driver also got out to try and help.

“So, there’s no way to get to the people in the cockpit, sir?” the dispatcher asked.

“Nope, nope, it’s sealed,” the caller said. “I don’t think anyone survived… I honestly can’t tell, the entire windshield is blackened out… The plane is right in the median, strewn across the highway.”

Callers also assisted dispatchers in finding where the crash had happened.

The plane crashed onto I-195 and hit a car. The driver in the car survived.

Two people on board that plane, a couple from Rhode Island, were killed.

The NTSB said the plane left New Bedford Regional Airport to fly to Wisconsin. State police say it went down just minutes after taking off. Airport officials say the pilot did not file a flight plan.

Family and friends will pay respects to the couple on Tuesday.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday afternoon at a funeral home in Newport, Rhode Island.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)