FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - 9-1-1 calls obtained by 7NEWS reveal the frantic calls for help from residents of Gabriel House in Fall River the night of a fatal fire.

“They are sticking out their heads, they can’t breathe,” one phone call details. “There is someone on the second floor and someone on the third floor… Keep your head out the window.”

Callers described the overwhelming smoke and fire, telling operators that people were trapped inside the assisted living facility.

10 lives were lost as dozens of residents were displaced.

Investigators say the fire may have been caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials or an issue with oxygen equipment. They say the damage was so severe they may never know for sure.

The incident sparked a call for more firefighters in Fall River and an in depth review of state regulations of assisted living facilities.

Several lawsuits have since been filed against Gabriel House and its owner, all by former residents and their families.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)